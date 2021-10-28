Isle High School Principal Jeremy Schultz in his report during the Oct. 18 regular school board meeting noted that the school has seen an increase in negative behavior by the students.
“The general consensus is that we have kids who haven’t been in school which is causing students in seventh grade to act like they’re in fifth grade,” said Schultz. “We’re working to slow down some of these behaviors and follow up with students as needed. We’re also trying to curb e-cig use.”
Green signs have been placed around the building titled “See Something? Say Something” to encourage students who see bad behavior in school to text the tip to Schultz who can then deal with the situation.
“This effort has led to a dramatic decrease in problematic behavior,” said Schultz. “It rings right to my phone if they see something inappropriate for school.”
