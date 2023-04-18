Riverwood Healthcare Center is pleased to welcome Jenny Vogel as clinical informatics manager in the Information Technology Department.
Vogel’s key responsibilities include oversight of the Clinical Informatics staff, providing direction, coordination and collaboration as it relates to the electronic health record (EHR). She works to integrate nursing science, computer science and information science to manage and communicate data, information, knowledge and wisdom into the nursing practice. She offers leadership and operational support for the Epic EHR used by Riverwood.
“Jenny brings a great combination of clinical and information technology skills to our IT team,” says Mark Waind, Riverwood chief information officer. “Her leadership and technical abilities will be a huge asset as we navigate the transition to a new EHR system over the next 10 months.”
Vogel has 25 years of nursing experience, working in a range of areas including surgical inpatient, medical inpatient, post-partum obstetrics, outpatient surgery, cardiology, endoscopy and informatics.
Jenny earned both a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and a Master of Science degree in Nursing with a concentration in Informatics from Kaplan University. She also has a Public Health Nurse certification. Her education background includes more than 36 hours of LEAN SIX SIGMA coursework completed with experience in process improvement.
Vogel comments about her philosophy of health care, “In the delivery of health care, equitable care should be given to all focusing on the total person. I believe communities, health care systems and patients need to collaborate for the best possible outcomes.”
A native of Staples, Minnesota, Jenny Vogel has been married to her husband, Glen, for 20 years. They have two daughters and two sons — Hailey, Jadyn, Ashlyn and Teegan — three dogs and four cats. Growing up, she played basketball in high school and participated in horse shows within the Aitkin area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.