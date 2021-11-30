Minnesotans can now easily access their immunization record through their smartphones or other mobile devices by using an app called Docket. Docket enables residents with a Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) record to securely view and share their immunization records.
MIIC is Minnesota’s immunization information system, and it combines all immunizations a person has received into a single record, even if they were given by different health care providers in Minnesota. Now, anyone who has a MIIC record can use the Docket app to access their record, including their COVID-19 vaccination. The app provides a PDF document of the immunization record that can be saved to your mobile device, printed, emailed, or texted as needed.
If you need immunization records, such as needing records for school, child care, or to get into different venues, the Docket app gives Minnesotans a digital option to access their immunization history in MIIC, check what vaccines you or your children may be due for, and see what vaccines you may need in the future.
Docket helps meet consumer demand for more accessible immunization records. Minnesota is seeing dramatically increased demand from people for easier access to their own vaccination information. So far in 2021, MDH has received over 33,000 requests for immunization records through the online form-more than 19,000 of those requests came since July 1. For comparison, MDH received approximately 12,000 requests in 2020 and 13,000 requests in 2019.
The volume of recent requests means it is taking weeks, not days, for people to get their vaccination record back, but Docket gives an option for people to more directly and quickly access their immunization information.
Anyone who wants or needs access to their immunization record and does not have a smartphone or does not want to use the app can still request their immunization record from MDH. For more information, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/immunize/miic/records.html
The Docket app is free and available for download in Apple and Android app stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.