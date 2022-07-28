Dan Fischer is the new Onamia Elementary School Principal, replacing outgoing Principal Lisa DeMars who accepted a position in Aitkin earlier this summer.
Fischer said 7-12 grade Assistant Principal Karn Dols could not be there so he will be giving his first report to the school board solo.
Fischer said, “We are busy working on the staff back to school workshop, and the new teacher training that starts August 24 for new teachers, and then all staff come back August 29. We are also working on updating the elementary and high school student handbooks and the staff handbook.”
Onamia Teachers have been in and out this summer planning for the next school year and setting up their classrooms as well. The custodians have been working very hard on getting the school clean and ready for school. Fischer said, “We appreciate all their hard work in the summer to get the school ready. The high school is complete, and they are currently working in the elementary school.”
Fischer reported, “We are still working on hiring paraprofessionals, a behavior interventionist, and an elementary specialist teacher. We are also working on final teaching assignments for next year.”
A gathering for Dana Munson and Cyndy Rudolph was held on June 22 at the Rolf Olson Center to honor their retirement. Fischer said, “Thank you both for all of your hard work that you have done for our students.”
Onamia’s summer programs are going well. Two weeks of Summer Quest and Extended School Year for grades Pre-K to 6 was held in June, and two more weeks in July. Students and staff take a weekly field trip on Thursdays. Students have also participated in Sports Camp, Speed and Strength, Indigenous Arts and Culture Camp, and Pottery Camp as well.
Fischer announced the old playgrounds have been taken down, the gym floor is being updated with new Raider logos, and the jr. high baseball and softball fields are currently being renovated.
“Operation Community Connect (OCC) put on by Mille Lacs County and is a Resource Expo is going to be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Onamia Elementary,” he said. OCC is a one-day community resource event designed to help connect community members to needed services and resources. Early Childhood Screenings will also be held as well as activities, door prizes and games too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.