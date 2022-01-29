All eyes from those interested in the newly formed pairing of local high school sports programs beginning this 2021-22 school year, were on the Isle and Onamia High girls and boys basketball programs this winter season. And how are these two paired programs finding their way under this new format?
The girls varsity team got off to a good start, winning three times before the new year, but has run into a stalemate since. But their JV has turned in a 7-6 won-loss record heading into the final week of January and the junior high girls are producing a winning season.
As for the combined boys cagers who are now the Mille Lacs Raiders, the good news is that the program has attracted a total of 57 players grades 7-12 — enough athletes that the paired schools are, for the first time in a long time, able to field complete teams in grades 7 and 8, along with a C-squad, a Junior Varsity and a 13-person Varsity.
The bad news is this: The Varsity team has gotten off to the worst possible season in the won-loss column, going winless in their first 13 contests through Jan. 23.
Several factors enter into this poor debut as a Raiders team, including the fact that Mille Lacs had just three seniors on their roster, with only two, AJ Drift from Onamia and John Bayerle of Isle, who had seen much previous varsity action.
This lack of experience has shown its ugly head on court leading to consistent trouble handling an opponent’s press, leading to consistent double-digit turnovers in most games. Add to that is just the problems with athletes from two previous programs playing together for the fist time.
Speaking of his team’s performance to date, Raiders coach Jason Runyan said heading into the last week of January, “believe it or not, I can see improvement as the season is progressing. We just narrowly missed beating two teams so far and I have faith in our guys that they can turn things around.”
Turning things around may have to come down the road with this new pairing, especially since there are a number of players who are currently sophomores and freshmen who are getting lots of varsity minutes on the floor. The combined Junior Varsity team has posted a 5-4 record, and the program has a decent number out for the sport.
For those questioning the pairing of the two school’s boys squads this season, digest this: The two teams, Isle and Onamia, last season each had a won/loss record of 2-17, with two of those four wins coming against each other. There was the distinct possibility that this season, had they each gone it alone, they would be winless, as they are now, except for when playing each other. With talent on the horizon, the paired schools may be in store for some competitive basketball in years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.