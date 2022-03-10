For the past several months, those moseying down Main Street Isle may have paused to notice renovation taking place to the building that for a long time was the site of the town barber shop and a beauty salon.
That building was vacated during the past year, and CENTURY 21 - Atwood, who bought out Mille Lacs Realty several years ago to form CENTURY 21 Atwood - Mille Lacs, was looking for a site to relocate in downtown Isle. The abandoned barber shop and salon building caught their eye and soon thereafter, CENTURY 21 - Atwood bought the building and began overhauling the structure inside and outside.
As of January, 2022, CENTURY 21 Atwood - Mille Lacs moved from their old digs down the street in Isle to their new, modern-looking Isle headquarters. What was once the beauty salon area, is now the Realtor’s main office, and what was once the barber shop has been transformed into a company meeting room.
Speaking on behalf of their new headquarters, branch manager and Realtor Ronda Bjornson said, “We are so excited to be in our new space on Main Street Isle. The remodeled building has great visibility and ample room for our agents and office staff to do business.”
Bjornson added, that she has heard so many wonderful comments about their new facility and said that all are welcome to stop by and see first-hand the newest storefront and business space in down-town Isle.
CENTURY 21 - Atwood Mille Lacs also has branches in Garrison and Onamia.
They will be having an open house this spring, so watch for the upcoming date.
