The Isle Public Works Department installed a speed radar sign last week. The City applied with Partners in Healthy Living for a grant in the Amount of $2906.99 to purchase the sign. The project’s goal is to slow down Isle traffic for the safety of pedestrians. The City was awarded the Grant in March of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.