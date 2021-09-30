Steve Dubbs, representing the Mille Lacs Drift Skippers, addressed the Isle City Council, during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, regarding the implementation of a trail just north of Isle.
The proposed trail would be used by snowmobiles and ATVs and would run south of Hwy. 47 from the Soo Line Trail then run behind the MnDOT garage crossing Hwy. 47 at the public water access running north along 47 across a proposed bridge over the Thanes River up along the right of way to Johnson’s Portside. Dubbs said that there is talk of another trail coming south from Aitkin that may join up with this trail.
“This is an economic opportunity to draw people to area businesses,” said Dubbs, adding that the Mille Lacs area is one of the most popular ATV areas in the state of Minnesota.
Specifically, Dubbs requested the City allow Class 1 ATVs on about one quarter mile on Scenic Drive N. just south of Portside.
Another portion of the project is a connection from the Soo Line Trail heading south along Hwy. 47 to the Trailside station and convenience store to Smoking Mortars and the Cenex Station.
Dubbs stated that Driftskiipers were out with the DNR and a County representative to look at the proposed trail in which they supported. “It makes sense since side by sides are currently allowed on Scenic Drive N, so why not move all traffic out of that ditch and allow all traffic to share the road in that quarter mile?” said Dubbs.
Isle Mayor Ernie Frie stated his support for the project. Isle Police Chief Mark Reichel said he didn’t have concerns with the trail other than that ATV operators would need to pay attention to traffic when coming off the trail. Isle Public Works Superintendent Jason Minenko noted that when the ATV’s drive in the ditch, it can affect the drainage of the ditch.
The motion to allow ATV traffic on the segment of Scenic Drive N. as part of the proposed trail passed unanimously.
The question of funding for the proposed bridge over the Thanes River was brought up. Dubbs said that they secured a federal grant, but the project became more expensive than they had thought with prices going up recently. “But we now have three grants, and it’s fully funded,” said Dubbs. “The County will be taking over the work and making it happen.” He noted that an archaeological study will need to be done and that the trail portion work will begin this fall.
