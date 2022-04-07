The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs plans to create a Vet Center Outstation in St. Cloud to provide confidential counseling for eligible veterans and service members, including members of the Minnesota National Guard and Reserves and their families.
“As a veteran, I recognize the obligation we have as a state and a country to deliver on the benefits our Veterans have earned, including mental health care when they come home,” said Governor Walz. “This new Vet Center Outstation reflects our strong commitment to expanding services to veterans here in Minnesota.”
Vet Center Outstations are community-based satellites in leased spaces where at least one full-time counselor can provide services at no cost to the veteran or service member. These convenient locations are equipped with rooms for individual and group counseling, a reception area, facilities, and staff break room. Services and staffing levels can adjust and expand as community demand increases. A Vet Center Outstation complements the 300 physical Vet Centers across the United States, in every state and territory, providing individual, group, couples and family counseling, and referral services to other VA or community resources.
“Veterans and service members trust in Vet Centers to provide connection, confidential counseling and community and have been positively impacted by these services,” said VA Deputy Under Secretary for Health Performing the Delegable Duties of the Under Secretary for Health Steven Lieberman, M.D. “We remain committed to ensure these life-changing services are convenient and accessible.”
In partnership with MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Minnesota’s Commanders’ Task Force, and other Veteran organizations, VA determined an Outstation in St. Cloud would address service gaps to respond to the needs of Minnesota veterans.
There are currently three Vet Centers in the state: Anoka, Duluth, and Saint Paul with additional points of access through a Mobile Vet Center and in accommodated spaces Vet Center counselors will use on a routine basis. The Anoka Vet Center, which will oversee the St. Cloud Vet Center Outstation, includes the nine counties across 7,065 square miles that the outstation will support. Dedicating permanent space and staffing to the St. Cloud community will reduce time or distance barriers for veterans, service members, and their families.
VA is targeting a Spring 2024 opening given procurement milestones, including 12 to 18 months to award a lease and an additional six to eight months for build out. Those looking to connect to Vet Center services in the St. Cloud area may schedule telehealth appointments with the Anoka Vet Center or learn more about interim services in the community by calling 763-503-2220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.