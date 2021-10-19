With rising COVID-19 cases and the virus widely circulating in Aitkin County, Riverwood Healthcare Center has issued new hospital and clinic visitor restrictions that became effective Oct. 6, 2021.
No visitors will be allowed facility-wide for Riverwood’s hospital and clinic with a few exceptions. For obstetrics patients, only one visitor will be permitted. For inpatient, surgery, and emergency care patients, no visitors will be allowed except when compassionate care exceptions are indicated.
For Riverwood hospital patients, iPads are available for face-to-face virtual online visits with family members or others.
For outpatient appointments for children under age 18 and those with dementia or other mental impairment, one person (spouse, parent of a minor or healthcare decision-maker) may escort a patient to an appointment.
Anyone who is sick or displaying symptoms of COVID-19 is not allowed to visit hospital patients or accompany clinic patients to appointments.
“Thanks for your understanding as we move to this more restrictive visitor policy for a temporary period,” said Carla Zupko, Riverwood’s chief nursing officer. “The current surge of widespread Covid illness is making it absolutely necessary for us to do all that we can to keep everyone safe.”
