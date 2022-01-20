Newly acquired art of Francis Lee Jaques will be on display at the Jaques Art Center, Aitkin, along with a wide variety of his paintings and scratchboard originals.
The Francis Lee Jaques display opened Jan. 14 and will run until March 5. Hours of operation Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Jaques Art Center, 121 2nd St. NW, Aitkin, will feature six newly acquired original art pieces of Francis Lee Jaques, a Minnesota nationally recognized artist. His art will be on display in two of Jaques Art Center’s art galleries.
Along with the newly acquired items, the museum, located in Aitkin’s historic Carnegie Library building, will be many original paintings, scratchboards, taxidermy and other items of the artist, Francis Lee Jaques and books written by his wife, Florence Page Jaques and illustrated by Francis Jaques.
While Jaques was still in his teens he acquired a taxidermy shop in Aitkin and learned about nature and the beauty of Aitkin and the Minnesota north woods. His art reflected his love of wildlife, which was reflected in his art throughout his career. His images of Minnesota are a valuable record of the state’s natural history.
Jaques’ family moved from Kansas to Aitkin in his youth and he spent his formative teenage years in the Minnesota wild country, which he never forgot. He went into the service during WWI in 1919. After the war, he returned to Aitkin until 1924 at which time he went to work as an artist painting murals and panoramic background paintings for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. While there, he painted 40 background paintings. After 25 years living in New York, he returned to Minnesota and worked at the Bell Museum of Natural History on the UMN St. Paul campus. Jaques designed/painted dioramas and duroramas backgrounds until his retirement. Two of his duroramas are on display at the Jaques Art Center, on loan from the Bell Museum.
Jaques spent his remaining years painting in oils and doing illustrations for national magazines such as Outdoor Life, Saturday Evening Post, Field & Stream, as well as other nationally known magazines.
He died in 1969 at age 82.
For more information, contact the art center at 218-927-2363; website: jaquesart.com. Admission is free.
