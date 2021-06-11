2021 Medallion Hunt Rules
1. Seekers are asked to be respectful of private property. The medallion will NOT be hidden on private property. Destruction of private OR public property is forbidden and will terminate the hunt. There will be no reason to dig. The medallion will be hidden within city limits.
2. Clues will be posted at Noon and 5 p.m. beginning on Thursday, June 10th. Clues will be posted in town at the bulletin board, on the Mille Lacs Messenger Website, and the Onamia Area Civic Association Facebook page.
3. The finder of the medallion must immediately notify the Onamia Area Civic Association.
4. The finder will receive $250 cash. The prize doubles to $500 cash if the finder has an Onamia Days Button!
5. The winner will be posted and announced online as soon as possible.
***Please make sure during this time you are continuing to follow Social Distancing guidelines. Do not gather in groups and maintain social distancing between yourself and others of at least 6 feet. Stay healthy, happy, and safe! Happy hunting!
Clue #3 Friday June 11th, 5 p.m.
Seems like these sets of clues always rhyme
Perhaps I’ll refer to another poet this time
this author is the exact opposite of the Minnesota weather today
except of course for the random Frost we had back in May
Remember there are so many directions to partake in
Up and down, side to side, and especially along the Road Not Taken
Continue to put your knowledge and map to good use
Explore but avoid the hospital, water tower, and caboose
