2021 Medallion Hunt Rules
1. Seekers are asked to be respectful of private property. The medallion will NOT be hidden on private property. Destruction of private OR public property is forbidden and will terminate the hunt. There will be no reason to dig. The medallion will be hidden within city limits.
2. Clues will be posted at Noon and 5 p.m. beginning on Thursday, June 10th. Clues will be posted in town at the bulletin board, on the Mille Lacs Messenger Website, and the Onamia Area Civic Association Facebook page.
3. The finder of the medallion must immediately notify the Onamia Area Civic Association.
4. The finder will receive $250 cash. The prize doubles to $500 cash if the finder has an Onamia Days Button!
5. The winner will be posted and announced online as soon as possible.
***Please make sure during this time you are continuing to follow Social Distancing guidelines. Do not gather in groups and maintain social distancing between yourself and others of at least 6 feet. Stay healthy, happy, and safe! Happy hunting!
Clue #1
So what everyone tells me is that they always know the first clue
and they’re always frustrated that it contains only rules
however, we don’t want to get in trouble or else
It’ll ruin the game, and that alone speaks for itself
Now here are the rules and remember them well
Good thing there’s no digging involved I can tell
Let each of your fellow seekers know to stay on public property please
Eventually, if you’re within city limits you’ll find it with ease
