Minnesota is the number one turkey producing and processing state in the U.S., according to Minnesota Turkey, with 450 family farmers raising approximately 46 million turkeys annually.
But turkey farming is looking a little different during a pandemic. Prior to Gov. Tim Walz’s order on Wednesday, Nov. 18, instructing families to not gather with others outside their household, turkey farmers were already anticipating a change in what Thanksgiving dinner would look like.
Some turkey farmers decided to harvest turkeys earlier this year, anticipating smaller gatherings demanding smaller birds.
Andre LaSalle, of ForageScape Farm, says he is a far cry from what most would call a turkey farmer but does raise turkeys to sell locally and in the Twin Cities on his Onamia farm.
LaSalle said demand for smaller birds was higher than normal, but he was also surprised by how many people were having a big gathering and therefore still wanted a big bird.
To accommodate the requests for smaller birds, several half turkeys were offered this year, which were split down the middle to provide customers with a size that fit their needs. This also helped make sure the turkey side of their business remains financially viable.
“Back in April, when the pandemic was very poorly understood and things were very chaotic, we had to commit to how many turkeys we were going to order and how big we were going to raise them,” recalled LaSalle. “We knew it was a gamble, given all the talk of the ‘second wave,’ which seems to be fully upon us now, but we chose to raise the same amount we did last year.”
Last Saturday, Nov. 11, was ForageScape’s big “turkey day” where LaSalle left at 5 a.m. for the Twin Cities to hand deliver turkeys directly to customers. The delivery took place outdoors to people’s homes or at drop locations throughout the metro, with LaSalle wearing a facemask for extra precaution. All payment was done in advance online, so the process was virtually contact-free, said LaSalle.
On the larger turkey front, Butterball says they were expecting more gatherings and not convinced that people wanted smaller turkeys. Their research showed that 75% of their consumers plan to serve the same size meal or a larger turkey than they did last year. This research took place prior to the Governor’s new orders, however.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported that some turkey producers were forced to depopulate their turkeys and market fewer live weight pounds due to supply chain back-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic. These producers are still able to apply for cost-share funds to recoup some of their losses up until Dec. 1, 2020.
Either way, small turkey or large turkey, Thanksgiving will still go on and unite loved ones locally and across the state this year.
