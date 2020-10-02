What had been a Napa auto parts store adjacent to Onamia Service Center, is now a Car Quest dealer under the ownership of Todd and Kim Nystedt. “We have invested five-fold in the inventory previously on hand, and we hope this will improve the service to our car repair customers,” Todd said. The Nystedts have owned and operated Onamia Service Center for 25 years.
Submit Your News
Latest News
Articles
- Brian David Crowder, 60 - obituary
- Fall looks promising for walleye fishing on Mille Lacs
- Twin Cities couple assumes ownership of Onamia Drug
- Sheriff’s report/Jail roster - Sept. 23, 2020
- Local woman runs virtual ‘Boston Marathon’
- Emily man charged with first degree drug sale
- Residents express opposition to a Wahkon Airbnb
- Sheriff’s report/Jail roster - September 30, 2020
- Magic of Mille Lacs
- John (Jack) Berry Jr., 72 - obituary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.