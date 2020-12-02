Chapman’s Mille Lacs Resort in Isle has been sold. Owners, Tim and Tina Chapman, went public with the announcement last week, saying that they have sold the resort and are looking forward to the next chapter in their life journey. The Chapmans have owned the resort since August of 1993.
Tina Chapman said in a phone interview that she is uncertain where the new owners are from but believes they are from the Twin Cities area. The new owners, to her understanding, will not be operating as a resort but instead using the property and cabins for their own private family retreat.
She emphasized that their property and access will be private and not open to the public for launching or ice access. The resorts’ phone number will remain active through December and email will remain active as well.
Chapman said that those who have made a deposit for a reservation in 2021 will have the deposit mailed back to them, and all other reservations have been canceled. For those who like to ice fish on Isle Bay, Chapman said, Hunter Winfield’s Resort has indicated that they will plow a road into the bay.
“There are lots of great resorts on Mille Lacs, so be sure to check out the Mille Lacs Area Tourism website for area resort listings,” she added.
As for the Chapmans, they will remain in the area and are renting a home north of Isle. Chapman said that Tim will still be plowing and she will remain active as the tourism director.
When asked why they decided to sell, Tina responded, “It was a lot about Tim having some major back and neck issues. But the major deciding factor was that it’s getting harder and harder as you get older. We’ve never hired help, and to do everything by ourselves with a small resort got tough.” She added that being at the resort round the clock caused them to miss many family gatherings.
“We want to thank everyone that stayed with us, fished with us or used our access over the years,” said Chapman in a statement. “The memories and friendships we accumulated over our 28 years as resort owners are priceless, and we hope to stay in touch. It’s bittersweet, and it hasn’t sunk in yet especially since it’s not going to be a resort anymore.”
