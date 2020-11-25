Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Nov. 18, imposed four weeks worth of new COVID-19 restrictions effective last Friday at 11:59 p.m., shutting down bars, restaurants and fitness centers, along with social gatherings and organized amateur sports. The announcement came on a day with a record 67 new COVID-19-related deaths pushing the state’s death toll to over 3,000.
This and past orders have taken a devastating blow to many businesses, but a local business, Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort, is taking self-preservation into their own hands during the four-week shutdown ordered by Gov. Walz last Wednesday.
Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort owner Justin Baldwin said the shutdown orders during the pandemic have been very tough. “I worry obviously about us as a business, but it’s been hard on our employees. Hopefully it’s just a month – but I worry about the employees,” he lamented.
One way the business has been able to stay afloat and help the community in the meantime has been to sell food inventory to their customers.
“It all started in the beginning when they shut us down and everyone was getting worried about food shortages and increasing prices,” recalled Baldwin. “We stocked up on inventory when it was hard to get things like hamburger and were able to sell it. It went really well through the summer, and with the recent lock down, we were able to keep some money coming in and employees … and it helps the community.”
If interested in ordering food, whether it’s takeout from the kitchen or food from inventory which includes the likes of walleye, hamburger, bacon, Gulf shrimp, pulled pork, cap steaks, shrimp, sea scallops, and prime rib, call the business at (320) 676-3227. A menu and prices can be found at https://www.hunterspointresort.com/ or on their Facebook page.
Balwin noted that The Bunkhouse Boutique will be moved to Hunter’s Point temporarily and open from Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Black Friday event will be held with all new inventory, along with grocery items and ice fishing gear.
