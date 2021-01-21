Liberty Beach, located on 5454 Waterway Road on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake, will soon start to see more action, as a new business venture by local entrepreneurs, Mike and Margie Christensen, is underway.
The business, “Good Life at Liberty Beach,” will consist of a campground. Margie Christensen said the entire lot will be turned into the campground consisting of eight RV with full hook up campsites. As per shoreland ordinance, that is all the site will allow. The campsites will be seasonal, and ice fishing will continue to operate in the winter by Christensens and Dick Gadbois (a.k.a. Dickie) from the site. The Christensens also operate out of the Isle Bay.
“Campsites are always in demand around the area,” said Christensen. She added the goal is to open in the spring.
As for the restaurant, it will remain closed. Christensen said it wasn’t profitable and had been returned to them on contract for deed. The Christensens had owned the restaurant since 2013. “We closed the restaurant in 2014 shortly after the DNR put the poor regulations into place. If they ever let us keep fish in the summer, I am sure the area would do much better, and our business up there may have stood a chance,” said Margie Christensen.
“We ran it as a restaurant initially but then leased it out to various people, sold it a couple years ago on a contract for deed, but they defaulted and we got it back,” she said. “We didn’t want to go back to a restaurant so have decided to go this path.”
Christensen said they are looking forward to continuing to draw business to the area. “We feel that seasonal renters add a lot to the neighborhood and bring their business to the community,” she added.
The Christensens also own Hunter Winfield’s Resort in Isle. Margie said that the resort will continue to operate as is and will manage the contracts for the campground.
For more information, call Hunter Winfield’s Resort at 320-676-1100 or visit: http://www.hunterwinfields.com/.
