There are a number of iconic resorts along Mille Lacs’ east shore, though the open status of one of those resorts, Liberty Beach, has shifted throughout recent years along with ownership. Now, another of those iconic resorts, Nitti’s Hunters Point, has purchased the property. Justin Baldwin, co-owner of Hunters Point alongside wife Cassie and in-laws George and Linda Nitti, indicated that plans for the property are, as of yet tentative.
Balwin said that he’s had an interest in the property for a number of years. When asked on future plans for reopening Liberty Beach, Balwin indicated that Hunters Point would need to assess the current state of the property. After the winter season, they will be sitting down and overviewing options. More information would be made available at that time.
