“Notice, I am not wearing a tie today,” quipped Onamia Drug owner Ed Huppler  prior to handing over the keys to his store to new owners, husband and wife Dana Yang and Lawrence Her. Yang and Her are planning on living in Mille Lacs County, moving from their previous home in the Twin Cities. The Hupplers, Jane and Ed, had owned Onamia Drug since 1984.

