Isle Mayoral race
The Isle Mayoral race has been won by Ernie E. Frie with 172 votes and 43% of the total vote. Robert “bob” Koelfgen earned 125 votes and 31.25% of the vote, and Donald Dahlen earned 99 votes and 24.75% of the total vote. There were 4 write-ins.
Isle City Council (two seats)
The two Isle City Council seats went Naomi Creech and David Keding. Creech earned 229 votes with 39.62% of the vote, and David Keding earned 180 votes and 31.14% of the total vote. The third contestant, Shannon Brown, earned 165 votes and 28.55% of the vote. There were 4 write-ins.
