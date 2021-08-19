Mille Lacs County is in the drafting process of a tobacco ordinance in the county that would be slightly more restrictive than state statute, primarily in the way of banning flavored tobacco products. The draft ordinance also states that compliance checks will occur and that it will be a violation for any person to sell or offer to sell any licensed product to any person under the age of 21 years.
Reasoning outlined for the ordinance states that studies, which the county accepts and adopts, have shown that youth use of any commercial tobacco product has increased to 26.4% in Minnesota, nearly 90% of people who smoke begin smoking before they have reached the age of 18 years, and that almost no one starts smoking after age 25. They also reason that because research indicates that tobacco companies have used menthol, mint, fruit, candy, and alcohol flavors as a way to target youth and young adults and that the presence of such flavors can make it more difficult to quit, along with commercial tobacco use being the cause of many serious health problems which subsequently places a financial burden on all levels of government.
The ordinance is intended to regulate the sale of commercial tobacco, tobacco-related devices, electronic delivery devices, and nicotine or lobelia delivery products for the purpose of enforcing and furthering existing laws, to protect youth and young adults against the serious health effects associated with use and initiation, and to further the official public policy of the state to prevent young people from starting to smoke, as stated in Minn. Stat. § 144.391, as it may be amended from time to time.
Sellers of tobacco products must obtain a license from the county, and if an infraction occurs, penalties may include $300 for a first violation, $600 for a second violation and $1,000 for a third violation within a 36-month period. The seller may face a license suspension or revocation.
Persons under the age of 21 found in unlawful possession of, or who unlawfully purchase or attempt to purchase licensed products shall be required to attend and complete a commercial tobacco-free education program approved by their local school district or participate and successfully complete an Mille Lacs County Code of Ordinances Chapter 2: Public Safety 10 appropriate diversion program to learn about the harms, difficulty, and resources to help support recovery of nicotine addiction approved by the county and, for persons under the age of 18, additionally subject to the notification of the parents or guardians.
Current Mille Lacs County Auditor - Treasurer Dillon Hayes, who will begin as county coordinator at the end of the month, said that a public hearing will be held to review the draft ordinance before the county considers approval.
