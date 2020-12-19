The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe on Wednesday, Dec. 16 received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to use for their healthcare workers and elders. The vaccines were delivered from Indian Health Services, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Outside the Mille Lacs Band population, no other healthcare workers or residents in long-term care/assisted living facilities were provided with vaccinations in Mille Lacs County as of Friday, Dec. 18. According to Mille Lacs County Community Health Services Administrator and Supervisor Kay Winterfeldt, no vaccinations have been made available to county public health workers either as of Friday, Dec. 18 on the Messenger deadline.
However, the marketing director from Mille Lacs Health System, Mary Rains, said the hospital and nursing home anticipate getting the vaccine on Monday, Dec. 21 and plan to begin administering it to staff and residents who have agreed to get the vaccine.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, vaccines will move from priority groups, determined by the federally-operated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to broader populations.
According to the CDC website regarding criteria for initial COVID-19 vaccine dosage parameters, the vaccinations in phase 1 should go to both healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. There is no indication of racial groups among those categories.
When asked about the difference in vaccine delivery dates, Minnesota Department of Health Information Officer Doug Schultz said that a number of federal entities such as Indian Health Services and the Veterans Administration Hospital received vaccines earlier in the week and were given the option to receive the vaccination outside of the state allotment.
“Generally speaking, tribal health services are following CDC and HHS recommendations for prioritizing the administration of the vaccine; however, as sovereign nations, tribal governments may choose to make changes in who gets vaccine to meet their cultural or local needs,” Schultz added.
Time frame for vaccine
Phase 1 will begin at the end of December 2020 with very limited doses given to people working in healthcare settings who are at the highest risk for COVID-19 exposure and residents in long-term care facilities. Other groups who may get some of the earlier doses in phase 1 are essential workers, adults with high-risk medical conditions, older adults (65 years and older), and some adults living in congregate settings like group homes, according to MDH website.
In phase 2, vaccine supply will increase, start to meet demand and will be broadly administered through a network including clinics, pharmacies and public health sites. During phase 2, priority groups will continue to be served, and opportunities will begin to open up for general public vaccination.
Winterfeldt said that more settings will get the vaccine during phase 2, when a larger number of doses become available, and it is at that stage where community-based providers will play a key role. “We do not know yet when phase 2 will begin,” she said.
In phase 3, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available in surplus amounts, and a strategy for routine distribution will be adopted.
Glitch in the system on the Mille Lacs Band Reservation
The vaccines brought to the Mille Lacs Band Reservation, intended for the Band’s healthcare workers and elders, were deemed unusable because they were left out for about 50 minutes and thawed, according to Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin in a YouTube video on Wednesday, Dec. 16
“When it (the vaccines) got to our clinic, the alarms were set off, and the vaccine was thawed for about 50 minutes and has to stay at a temperature of 70 degrees below zero and cannot be used,” said Benjamin in the video.
She added that Nicole Anderson, the Band’s commissioner of health and human services, then discussed the problem with Indian Health Services (IHS) to look for a solution on how IHS would “fix their mistake.” She reiterated that it was not the mistake of the Band’s clinic or staff.
However, an IHS spokesperson stated that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe received 165 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 16 but that the vaccines were still effective and were usable.
“During transport, the vaccine data monitor registered a slight drop in temperature for a short period of time,” said Indian Health Service Public Affairs Specialist Asha Petoskey. “The temperature was monitored by two monitoring devices and was within the acceptable range for storage of the vaccine.”
Petoskey said that the IHS understands the tribe was still concerned with the slight drop of temperature, but IHS did consult with the Operation Warp Speed and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and determined the vaccines they received were safe and effective for use.
“Although the integrity of the vaccines were never compromised, at the request of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, on Dec. 16, IHS exchanged and replaced the vaccines,” said Petoskey. “The vaccines that originally went to the tribe will be given to IHS healthcare providers at Cass Lake Hospital.”
