Mille Lacs Tribal Police responded to a report of a domestic assault occurring at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs on March 18. Their arrival at the scene resulted in the arrest of Stephen Wayne Anderson for an act of assault committed against a female.
According to the criminal complaint:
At the scene on March 18, tribal police spoke with witnesses who reported hearing a woman in one of the hotel rooms screaming for help. These witnesses said that the volume and pitch of the woman’s voice suggested that she was being smothered. They also heard a male voice saying, “shut up, you're drunk,” followed by the sound of something being hit. At one point, the woman screamed, “He is going to kill me.” Casino staff then intervened, breaking up the assault before calling 911.
Speaking with the woman at the scene, tribal police were told that, during the course of an argument, Anderson, had pushed her onto a bed, grabbed her by the throat and applied pressure, stopping her from breathing. Casino staff confirmed that they had seen Anderson on top of the woman upon entering the room.
Anderson has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation, which carries a maximum sentence three years and/or a $5,000 fine; a misdemeanor count of domestic assault, intentionally inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm up a family or household member, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.