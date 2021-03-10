On or about Feb. 22, an Onamia man, Jayson Stanley Sam, 30, was arrested at an Onamia residence on an active warrant. At the time of arrest, Sam was found to have 12.67 grams of heroin on his person. Sam also illegally possessed a quantity of loaded rifle magazines at that time.
According to the complaint:
An investigator with the Mille Lacs Tribal Police reported to an Onamia address on an attempt to locate Sam for an active warrant. Arriving at the residence, officers were allowed inside and advised that Sam was in a downstairs bedroom. Officers arrested Sam, who was lying in a bed.
On a nightstand next to the bed, the investigator observed a baggie containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, which later weighed in at 6.59 grams. On a couch approximately eight feet from Sam, in plain view, the investigator observed a loaded 30-round .223 rifle ammunition magazine.
An individual who is close to Sam advised that all firearms had been confiscated by law enforcement, but there were additional magazines. The individual removed a plastic basket from behind the couch that contained several loaded and unloaded magazines.
Upon booking at Mille Lacs County Jail, correctional officers located a plastic baggie containing an additional 6.08 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl concealed in Sam’s groin.
Sam has been charged with one felony count of second-degree possession of six or more grams of heroin, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years and/or a $1 million fine, or four to 40 years and/or a $1 million fine for subsequent conviction; and one felony count of possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted or adjudicated delinquent of a crime of violence, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine.
Sam is ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition based on a prior felony conviction. He has previously been convicted of possession of a pistol/assault weapon while ineligible and has a pending case with the same charge.
