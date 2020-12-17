On Nov. 4, an officer with the Onamia Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a firearm at an Onamia property. At a property neighboring the scene, the officer found Nolan Jacob Sund, 18, of Onamia, struggling with another individual. Sund was apprehended, and the original assault victim described how Sund came at him with a replica firearm in his garage.
According to the criminal complaint:
Upon arrival at the scene, the officer identified a juvenile who appeared to be intoxicated and riding a bicycle. When the officer inquired about a firearm, the juvenile indicated he did not have one. The juvenile was detained.
Proceeding into the victim’s property, the officer met with the female reporting party and male assault victim. The officer asked about the firearm, which the victim had recovered from the altercation. He gave the officer the gun, which appeared to be a replica Glock 17 handgun.
At a neighboring property, the officer then observed another male struggling to restrain Sund and get him off his property. The neighbor yelled that Sund was bleeding, and the officer observed that Sund had a wound on the back of his head. Sund refused to comply with the officer’s orders, continuing to resist both physically and verbally. The officer began helping the neighbor to restrain Sund, and it took both individuals to restrain him. The officer observed Sund seemed to be intoxicated. Once Sund was restrained, an ambulance indicated he would need additional care. Due to Sund’s disposition, the officer was asked to transport him to the hospital.
Speaking with the victim who had first been assaulted by Sund, the officer learned that the man had been working on an engine in his garage when he heard Sund enter. He initially assumed it was his significant other. The man turned and saw Sund and was concerned about the look in his eye. He greeted Sund, who then moved behind him and placed what the man felt to be a barrel of a gun to the back of his head. Sund moved the apparent gun to the man’s temple and made numerous threats to kill him.
The man managed to disarm Sund, and the two got into a fight in the garage. The other man held Sund down, but Sund continued to struggle against him. The other man struck Sund in the back of the head twice with a nearby wrench, and then Sund fled the garage. He expressed concern that he may have broken his hand and injured his knee in the fight. The man was able to positively identify Sund as the man who attacked him.
Sund has been charged with one felony count of first-degree burglary, assaulting a person on the property, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or $35,000; felony count of threats of violence with a replica firearm, attempting to cause terror, which carries a maximum jail sentence of five years and/or $10,000; and one misdemeanor count of third-degree assault, causing substantial bodily harm, which carries a maximum jail sentence of five years and/or $10,000.
Sund has pending fifth-degree controlled substance charges and has been ordered to abstain from mood-altering chemicals.
