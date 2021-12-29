A Cambridge man has been charged with 5th degree drug possession in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The complaint states: On December 24, 2021, in the County of Mille Lacs, Minnesota, John Michael Beens did possess one or more mixtures containing the resinous form of marijuana, possession of any amount of which is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 5 years or $10,000 fine, or both
According to the complaint: On December 24, 2021, Minnesota State Patrol stopped a vehicle on Highway 95 in Mille Lacs County for lack of headlights after sunset. The driver, Defendant John Michael Beens, was slow to stop, appeared very nervous, and engaged in bizarre behavior, such as feigning a phone call during the traffic stop and agreeing to hand the trooper an item, but then simply running his hands over the vehicle. Beens could not provide any proof of insurance, and there was a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle. Beens admitted that there was “weed” in the vehicle. The trooper asked Beens to exit the vehicle, and noted that two passengers in the vehicle immediately began making furtive movements in an attempt to conceal contraband. For his safety, the trooper did a pat-search of the defendant, and discovered an e-cigarette with THC wax in the cartridge. Beens stated that he had a medical marijuana card, but could not produce it or provide his doctor’s name. The substance in the cartridge was later identified as a proprietary blend that is not prescribed or sold for medicinal purposes.
Beens has multiple prior convictions for controlled substance crimes, including 1st and 2nd degree offenses in 2006 and 2017, as well as a 2019 5th degree offense.
