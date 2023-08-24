The Seventh Judicial District, which reaches from Mille Lacs County all the way to Moorhead, announced in June that it officially cleared its COVID backlog, meaning that our criminal case numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels. We were the second of the 10 districts in Minnesota to reach this achievement, and it’s welcome news for everyone. Criminal cases are much more than just numbers; they are serious incidents that have life-changing consequences for all involved. While a focus on numbers was necessary for a time, we are glad to resume handling cases on their merits and ensuring that consequences fairly reflect the damage that criminal activity does to victims and the community.
One lingering change from the pandemic has been the rise of Zoom court for several case stages prior to trial. In Mille Lacs County, a criminal case typically involves a minimum of four hearings: arraignment (where the charges are read and bail is set), omnibus (where the Court determines if certain evidence will be admissible at trial), settlement conference (an attempt to reach a plea agreement), and then trial by a judge or jury. If the person pleads or is found guilty, there is a sentencing hearing as well. These hearings are often repeated or reset as needed, and there may be additional specialized hearings as well. Our current protocol generally allows people to have their arraignment, omnibus, and certain settlement conferences heard by Zoom, with trials and sentencings in person.
