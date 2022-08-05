CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ATV, fishing, and state park activities. Enforcement action was taken on an area lake for disorderly conduct after Starr investigated a call of a young couple who were skinny dipping in broad daylight. A citation was issued for burning illegal materials, in which the person had been continually lighting the illegal fires after midnight to avoid detection. Starr met with a county soil and water counterpart on wetland concerns. Assistance was given on a motorcycle crash, and he handled various animal-related complaints.
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity along with boat trailers traveling to and fro. Assistance was provided for concerns regarding nuisance garden mammals and free-roaming dogs. Verkuilen also helped remove some debris washed up on a public dock and provided traffic control at a highway crash site.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) followed up on shoreline and bear issues. ATV activity was worked on the Soo Line and Red Top trails. Issues continue with off-highway vehicles going off the designated trail. Angling activity was worked on Mille Lacs Lake. A detail was worked on the Mississippi River. Enforcement action was taken on multiple boating and ATV violations.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking ATV riders, anglers, and boaters over the past week. Enforcement action was taken for lack of life jackets, no ATV registration, and failing to stop at stop signs. Nuisance-animal calls were also handled in the area.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boating and ATV/OHM enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for various violations, including failure to display ATV registration, juvenile ATV passengers without helmets on, operating an ATV without ATV safety, operating an ATV without headlights on, no fishing license in possession, no Type IV throwable PFD in the boat, and no life jacket in watercraft. Time was also spent on equipment maintenance.
CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) fielded wildlife-related complaints on bears and other nuisance animals. A lot of good information can be found on the DNR website about living with many different animals.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and working boat and water safety. He also spent time patrolling for ATV activity and taking calls about nuisance bears in the area.
