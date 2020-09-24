An Emily, Minn., man, Timothy Lee Donavan Olson, 41, has been charged with a felony for first-degree drug sale and first-degree drug possession along with receiving stolen property, giving a false name to law enforcement, fleeing law enforcement and obstructing the legal process for an event that occurred in Onamia on Sept. 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
On or about Sept. 10, Mille Lacs County law enforcement was dispatched to a driving complaint on Hwy. 169 in Onamia with the report stating a red motorcycle was driving very fast. The motorcycle and driver were located at an Onamia gas station. The driver, Timothy Lee Donacon Olson, gave law enforcement a false name. Dispatch stated that the motorcycle came back as stolen.
A pat search was done revealing a pocket knife. At this point, according to the complaint, Olson took off running. Officers pursued and caught Olson and wrestled Olson for approximately 90 second as Olson continued to resist arrest and crawl beneath a nearby camping trailer.
Law enforcement arrived with a K9 officer and advised Olson that he would be bit by the K9 if he didn’t show his hands and surrender. Olson refused and continued to fight according to the report. The K9 was deployed, and Olson quickly gave up.
On Olson’s person were found a baggie containing marijuana, another baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe with residue.
A search of the backpack Olson was carrying revealed a digital scale and two black zipper pouches containing eight baggies with a crystal substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine. The eight baggies weighed 133.6 grams. Olson had $1,943.16 in his wallet.
Olson had an active Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest, and his criminal history includes at least 13 felonies in the past 12 years.
The two counts of first-degree drug sale each come with a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine. The receiving stolen property felony charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. The lower misdemeanor charges come with a maximum jail sentence of one year and/or a $3,000 fine and two counts each at a maximum jail sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
