Ronald John Fischer, 202 Railroad Ave N, Onamia, is facing a felony charge for allegedly violating a domestic abuse no contact order, according to court documents filed in Mille Lacs district court.

The alleged incident occurred August 8, in Mille Lacs County. Fischer purportedly breached the no contact order, a consequence of his prior convictions for domestic violence-related offenses.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.