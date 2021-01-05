A break-in and burglary at the Family Pathways Thrift Store in Onamia was reported on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Specifically the police report states that the break-in occurred in the storage shed in the back of the building.
According to the report, a padlock was pried off the door for the intruder to gain access to where food was kept. Food and rubbermaid carts were stolen with a total estimated value of $3,876.
No suspect has been named at this time, according to Onamia Police Chief Bob Matzke. If anyone has information about the incident or hears of anyone selling meat in the area, please call the Onamia Police Department at (320) 532-3131.
