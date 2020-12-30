A Garrison woman, Natalie Yvonne Weyaus, 74, has been charged for financially exploiting a person she was in guardianship over between the dates of January of 2017 and April of 2018.
According to the criminal complaint:
In 2004, Weyaus was appointed guardian to a Mora woman. In July of 2018, Kanabec County investigators received a report from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center that Weyaus was taking money out of the woman’s checking and saving accounts without authorization.
This was discovered earlier in the year when a volunteer worker received a notice that a check from the woman’s account had bounced, even though the woman is an enrolled member of the Mille Lacs Tribal Band and received approximately $7,000 each quarter in per capita payments.
Bank records showed numerous cash withdrawals from the woman’s checking and savings accounts between January or 2017 and April of 2018 totalling approximately $7,775. The woman told investigators she did not know what was happening because she trusted Weyaus to manage her finances and that Weyaus was not given permission to take any money for her own purposes. She also told investigators that she stopped receiving account statements and was confused by their absence.
Investigators learned that Weyaus had switched account information to online and used her own email address for the bank statements.
The financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.
