An Isle man, Tyler Vincent Kohn, 29, is being charged for domestic assault and threats of violence for an incident occurring in early December.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 5, Isle police and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Hennepin Ave. S. in Isle on a report of a disturbance and assault. The complaint stated that police have been called seven times in the past three months for disturbances with the individuals involved.
Police arrived to find a woman upset and crying, stating that Kohn had pulled her to the floor and put his hands around her neck in the presence of a child. Neighbors heard the altercation including yelling and a loud crash. One neighbor reported hearing Kohn shouting something to the effect of “I could choke you out right now.”
All witnesses confirmed that there were frequent fights between the two individuals.
The threats of violence charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. Kohn is also being charged with two counts of domestic assault that each come with a maximum jail sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine. Kohn is being charged with fourth-degree damage to property, which comes with a maximum jail sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine, and disorderly conduct which comes with a maximum of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
