An Isle man, Ross Alexander Beaulieu, 22, is being charged with two felony counts of firearm violations and fleeing police associated with an event that took place in Vineland in early September.
According to the criminal complaint:
On or about Sept. 6, Mille Lacs Tribal Police observed Gabriel Levi Chips and Ross Alexander Beaulieu standing in the middle of Ataage Drive in Vineland listening to music from a cell phone laying on the road, alongside a bottle of alcohol. The complaint stated that both individuals have a history of violent incidents and firearm possession, in addition to Beaulieu having a gang affiliation.
Law enforcement approached the individuals to make contact and observed a large bulge on the right side of Beaulieu’s waistband. According to the complaint, Beaulieu made actions consistent with concealment of a firearm and was wearing a black rubber glove on his right hand.
Chips rode away on his bicycle, and Beaulieu fled after law enforcement informed him of a pat search that would be performed. Law enforcement observed Beaulieu checking his hip with his right hand while running. After approximately 30 feet, an officer deployed a Taser and subdued Beaulieu.
Officers observed a handgun with a fully loaded magazine which was ready for firing lying near Beaulieu.
Beaulieu is currently charged with and on conditional of release for third degree controlled substances/escape from custody (2018), is ineligible to possess firearms-violent crime/receiving stolen property (February, 2020), fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (March, 2020), kidnapping/aggravated robbery/first degree burglary (March, 2020), and is ineligible to possess firearms-violent crime (March, 2020). Previously, Beaulieu had felony convictions for ineligible to possess firearms-minor (2015, 2015), second degree assault- dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm (2017), and fifth degree controlled substances (2015).
His conditions of release include no possession of dangerous weapons, no use of alcohol and to remain law-abiding.
The felony charges of possessing ammunition/firearm with conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence and the felon convicted crime of violence with firearm violation each come with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine. The felony fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle comes with a maximum jail sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
