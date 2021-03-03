Following a collision with the Onamia Super Stop Store on Jan. 7 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, an Isle woman, Brenda Lee Beaulieu, 69, has been charged with both third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.
According to the complaint:
An Onamia police officer was present inside the gas station at the time of the collision and heard tires squealing. Looking outside, he observed a red pick up speeding westbound in the parking lot. The vehicle moved south and circled around the pumps outside. As it turned north around the pumps, it failed to complete its turn and slid toward the store.
A female customer was exiting the store at the time and was struck by the pick up as it smashed into the store. The officer was near the exit and almost struck as well. The pedestrian suffered multiple lacerations and fractures and was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force injuries.
The driver was identified as Beaulieu, who had two 12-year-old children with her as passengers at the time of the crash.
Witness statements and video surveillance allowed officers to determine that, prior to the crash, Beaulieu had been receiving food at the Taco John’s attached to the station. Beaulieu became visibly angry after being told the store did not have hot sauce. The pick up accelerated forward quickly, squealing its tires and nearly hitting another vehicle driving in the parking lot. The pickup accelerated around the pumps before the driver appeared to lose control, resulting in the collision.
Beaulieu told law enforcement that the pickup drove itself, lunging forward when she shifted from park to neutral. Beaulieu denied pressing the accelerator and stated the vehicle’s brake pedal and steering wheel had not worked. She denied prior mechanical issues with the vehicle.
A comprehensive vehicle inspection by state patrol revealed no mechanical defects in the pickup that could be considered to have caused the crash. Mechanical data indicates the pickup was traveling at 31 mph at 1005 throttle one-half second before colliding with the building and pedestrian.
Beaulieu has been charged with one felony count of third-degree murder, perpetrating an eminently dangerous act and evincing a depraved mind, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years; and one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or $20,000.
