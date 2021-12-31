Sheriff’s Report

Mille Lacs County Jail Roster

Friday, December 17

Jason Barton, 47, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

Matthew Chapel, 29, misd dom asslt

Gabriel Chips, 26, MLC wrnt x12, gm hro viol, fel aiding an offender, fel 5th deg drug poss x5, misd trespass x3, fel theft, fel flee on mv x2, fel flee on foot, fel pv agg 1st deg robb, misd dar, fel rec stolen prop

Alissa Clark, 23, MLC wrnt, fel theft, fel rec stolen prop, fel 5th deg drug poss

Mark Winscher, 40, MLC wrnt fel rec stolen prop, gm 5th deg drug poss

Saturday, December 18

N.A.

Sunday, December 19

Erin Precious, 23, fel asslt 2nd deg, m dom asslt

Monday, December 20

Sam Natasha, 27, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, fel cdpt 1st deg

Roy Eagle, 43, fel asslt 2nd deg, fel pv 2nd deg asslt

Andy Garbow, 43, MLC wrnt x4, fel csc 1st deg pent x3, fel csc 2nd deg relationship, fel csc 2nd deg victim under 13, fel 2nd deg asslt. fel harrass, gm danco viol x3.

Matthew Stone, 44, MLC wrnt, misd fail to pay child supp

Darren White, 24, Fel burg 3rd deg, fel drugs 5th deg, misd cdtp 4th deg

Karen Sam, 29, MLC wrnt x3, fel asslt 4th deg, escape elec monitor, misd obstr leg proc, misd trespass

Tuesday, December 21

William Vogelman, 36, fel flee in mv, misd flee by other means

Wednesday, December 22

Cheyenne Davis, 43, MLC wrnt x2, gm pv dom asslt, fel pv flee in mv

Raslynn Evans, 47, hf Benton Co, fel threats of viol

Masceo Jackson, 20, MLC wrnt x5, misd theft x2, fel 1st deg cdtp, gm dom asslt, fel theft, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd poss needles

Abigail Johnson, 20, hf Ben ton Co, misd pv theft of fuel

Jonathon Nesenson, 31, gm 3rd deg DWI

Ashley Smith, 38, MLC wrnt x2, misd DWI, misd careless driv

Blaze Waagen, 41, gm weap poss, misd false name

Thursday, December 23

N.A.

