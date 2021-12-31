Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Mille Lacs County Jail Roster
Friday, December 17
Jason Barton, 47, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
Matthew Chapel, 29, misd dom asslt
Gabriel Chips, 26, MLC wrnt x12, gm hro viol, fel aiding an offender, fel 5th deg drug poss x5, misd trespass x3, fel theft, fel flee on mv x2, fel flee on foot, fel pv agg 1st deg robb, misd dar, fel rec stolen prop
Alissa Clark, 23, MLC wrnt, fel theft, fel rec stolen prop, fel 5th deg drug poss
Mark Winscher, 40, MLC wrnt fel rec stolen prop, gm 5th deg drug poss
Saturday, December 18
N.A.
Sunday, December 19
Erin Precious, 23, fel asslt 2nd deg, m dom asslt
Monday, December 20
Sam Natasha, 27, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, fel cdpt 1st deg
Roy Eagle, 43, fel asslt 2nd deg, fel pv 2nd deg asslt
Andy Garbow, 43, MLC wrnt x4, fel csc 1st deg pent x3, fel csc 2nd deg relationship, fel csc 2nd deg victim under 13, fel 2nd deg asslt. fel harrass, gm danco viol x3.
Matthew Stone, 44, MLC wrnt, misd fail to pay child supp
Darren White, 24, Fel burg 3rd deg, fel drugs 5th deg, misd cdtp 4th deg
Karen Sam, 29, MLC wrnt x3, fel asslt 4th deg, escape elec monitor, misd obstr leg proc, misd trespass
Tuesday, December 21
William Vogelman, 36, fel flee in mv, misd flee by other means
Wednesday, December 22
Cheyenne Davis, 43, MLC wrnt x2, gm pv dom asslt, fel pv flee in mv
Raslynn Evans, 47, hf Benton Co, fel threats of viol
Masceo Jackson, 20, MLC wrnt x5, misd theft x2, fel 1st deg cdtp, gm dom asslt, fel theft, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd poss needles
Abigail Johnson, 20, hf Ben ton Co, misd pv theft of fuel
Jonathon Nesenson, 31, gm 3rd deg DWI
Ashley Smith, 38, MLC wrnt x2, misd DWI, misd careless driv
Blaze Waagen, 41, gm weap poss, misd false name
Thursday, December 23
N.A.
