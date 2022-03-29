The Commission on Judicial Selection announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District, which includes Mille Lacs County.
The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Jay D. Carlson. This seat will be chambered in Moorhead in Clay County.
The application process is now open for this vacancy.
The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system.
Per statute, the Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service.
The Commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.
Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.
Application materials are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter. The Commission expects to hold interviews in early May.
For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.
For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.
