Knife-wielding man arrested after violent threats

On Nov. 20, 2020, a knife-wielding individual, John Jerome Bugg, 46, of Onamia, was arrested after causing a disturbance at an address on Hennepin Avenue South in Mille Lacs County. A victim at the residence stated Bugg had mistaken him for another man and held a knife to his throat.
According to the complaint:
Following reports of the disturbance, the knife-wielding individual, still armed, fled the scene wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt. En route to the residence, the officers spotted an individual matching this description walking away. The officers detained and searched the individual, later identified as Bugg, and found a knife on his person.
When asked, Bugg stated he had been using the knife to defend himself at the residence. Officers observed a contusion on Bugg’s face, which appeared to have resulted from violence. Bugg stated another individual had struck him with a gun after the two had gotten into an argument.
As there are multiple felony warrants out for the arrest of the individual who Bugg claimed struck him, officers called in additional resources to search the residence. While that individual was located in the residence garage, other residents indicated they had been attacked by Bugg.
A man said Bugg had approached him, acting strangely, and threatened to kill him while placing the knife to his throat. He also indicated that Bugg swung the knife at him. The man said Bugg had mistaken him for Jones, and he had to remind Bugg who he was. A woman present corroborated the man’s story of the assault.
Bugg has been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years and/or a $14,000 fine; one felony count of threats of violence, with purpose to cause terror or with reckless disregard of the risk of causing terror, which carries a maximum sentence of five years and/or $10,000 fine; and one misdemeanor count of reckless use or handling of a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
Bugg is currently on parole with the Department of Corrections. He has prior felony convictions for possession for a firearm by a felon, domestic assault, violating a no contact order, and multiple fifth-degree controlled substance convictions.
