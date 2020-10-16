On Sept. 15, an officer with the Mille Lacs Tribal Police was dispatched to to the Grand Casino in Onamia on reports of found drugs. At the casino, surveillance footage was used to arrest Dallas Udell Stevens, 33, of Elk River, on counts of drug possession.
According to the complaint:
When the officer arrived at Grand Casino Mille Lacs, they met with casino security and were given a bag containing a crystalline substance, weighing .3 grams, which later field tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer observed video surveillance footage which showed a male entering the casino. As he did, he pulled a phone or wallet from his pocket. The bag of methamphetamine fell from the same pocket. The officer went to the floor and located the individual, identified as Stevens. Stevens was placed under arrest.
Stevens has been charged with one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession, which carries a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
