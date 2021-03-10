Statewide and locally, auto thefts are on the rise. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports that on average, 23 cars are stolen every day in Minnesota – almost one car every hour. And since 2010 in Minneapolis, police records show that the number of auto thefts has nearly doubled, from 1,303 year-to-date in 2010 to 2,616 so in September of 2020. Last year in Minneapolis the number of car thefts was at 1,830 for the same time period.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge stated that the spike in auto thefts is true locally as well.
Mille Lacs Chief Deputy Kyle Burton reported that the Sheriff’s Office saw an increase in auto thefts during the recent bout of very cold weather.
“People were leaving their cars running to stay warm, and opportunistic car thieves were capitalizing on this,” said Burton. “We want the community to know that the best prevention strategy to keep your vehicle from being stolen is to not leave it unlocked or unattended and running with the keys in it.”
Burton added that in nearly all of the car thefts, they were taken with keys. “We had a particular case recently where the suspect walked around a parking lot for 10-15 minutes pulling on door handles until he found one that was unlocked and the keys were left inside,” noted Burton. “The modern automobile manufacturers have made it very difficult to steal a car now without the key, so removing the keys and locking your car is and remains the best prevention.”
Since the beginning of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office has taken approximately six stolen vehicle reports. Five of those have been recovered. In 2019, 32 vehicles were reported stolen, and in 2020 there were 38 vehicles reported as stolen in the county. Burton reported that from October 2020 to December 2020, Mille Lacs County recovered about 59 stolen vehicles, 43 of which were from within the County, and 16 were stolen out of one of the other counties in the area.
