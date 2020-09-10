A July 10 traffic stop conducted by Mille Lacs Tribal Police resulted in the arrest of Derek Lamond Johnson, 48, of Minneapolis, on several counts of drug possession, drug sales, and violating the Open Bottle Law.
According to the complaint:
Mille Lacs Tribal police conducted the Hwy. 169 stop on a vehicle with Texas plates on the basis of a traffic violation. As the driver, identified as Johnson, searched the glove compartment for vehicle registration, the officer observed the bottle of alcohol, which was determined to be open with some contents missing. The officer also observed a box of tinfoil in the glove compartment, along with a box containing and, on the backseat, a box containing a scale and plastic baggies.
In the passenger area, the officer located tinfoil with burn streaks and drug residue. In the center console, a marijuana bowl was located, and, in the glove box, a digital scale. A baggie of methamphetamine, a bong, and other paraphernalia were also located. In the trunk, a postal service shipping bag was found containing a quantity of crystal shards. The packaging contained the name of Johnson’s wife, according to the complaint. Numerous baggies containing crystal-like substances were found, Johnson advising that they were a supplement for his dog.
Weighing in at 88.3 grams, the substance field-tested positive for fentanyl. Johnson was arrested and found to have $509 in U.S. currency on his person. Further testing of the substance found it contained a cutting agent commonly used with methamphetamine.
The complaint also indicates that a passenger indicated they had just been picked up by Johnson.
Johnson has been charged with one felony count of first-degree drug sales, of a total weight of 50 or more grams, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years and/or a $1 million fine; one felony count of second-degree drug possession of 50 or more grams of a narcotic substance, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years and/or a $500,000 fine, or three to 40 years and/or $500,000 for a subsequent conviction; and one misdemeanor count of violating Open Bottle Law, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or an $1,000 fine. Johnson also has a pending second-degree controlled substance possession case pending with Mille Lacs County court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.