Since October of last year, police reports indicate multiple instances of car theft in central to northern Mille Lacs County. The following incidents, drawn from criminal complaints from this period, illustrate examples of these recurring charges in the county.
On Oct. 22, 2020, Mille Lacs County deputies responded to an address north of Milaca, where a resident indicated Damon James McComber, 24, of Kasson, had stayed the night at the property. The property went to work at 5 a.m. the next morning and returned home at noon to find his red 1996 Dodge Ram was gone along with McComber. The home owner suspected McComber had gone to Ada, Minn., where his daughter lived. McComber did not have permission to take the vehicle, but the owner indicated keys had been in the vehicle. The Ram was then signed as stolen.
On Nov. 5, McComber was arrested by Norman County law enforcement for receiving stolen property. The stolen vehicle was located at the same location, and the keys were in McComber’s pocket. McComber claimed the owner had consented to giving McComber the vehicle as payment for work he had performed. McComber was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle theft, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or up to a $20,000 fine.
On Dec. 20, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs on an unrelated call when staff at the casino alerted officers that a wanted vehicle was in the parking lot. Keith Sebastion Schneider, 44, of Onamia, was considered a prime suspect.
A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, and Schneider was identified as the driver. Schneider claimed he had purchased the vehicle from the reporting party and produced a handwritten bill of sale, described by the complaint as suspicious.
Schneider was charged with one felony count for receiving stolen property, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or up to a $100,000 fine. Schneider was placed under arrest but released at the scene due to COVID-19 protocol at the jail. Scneider has five pending theft cases and a history of prior convictions including theft by swindle.
On Jan. 25, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were dispatched to an Onamia address on a report of vehicle theft. At the scene, the owner stated she had left the vehicle running in the driveway to warm up, and someone had taken it while it was running. The owner had not given permission to anyone to take it and signed it as stolen.
Later that day officers with the Mille Lacs County deputies observed the vehicle headed north on Hwy. 47, then parking at the Isle Dollar General. An Isle officer responded to the scene and approached on foot as deputies pulled up behind the stolen vehicle. The driver was identified as Jeremy Alex Cash, 53, of Onamia. Cash indicated that he was aware the vehicle was stolen and that he had taken it from his cousin without permission because he needed to get to Isle.
Cash was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle theft, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or up to a $20,000 fine. Cash was released at the scene due to COVID-19 protocol at the jail.
* No photo was available for Damon James McComber.
