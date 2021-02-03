On or about Dec. 24, 2020, the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department were alerted of a break-in at an address on Migizi Drive in Mille Lacs County. The female caller indicated that Lucas Tyler Nickaboine, 29, of Onamia, who had previously been served a domestic abuse no contact order barring him from having contact with the woman in February of 2020. Officers arrived at the scene and where relayed information of an assault, believed to have been committed by Nickaboine. This is one of a number of pending charges against Nickaboine, including multiple instances of assault against the same woman.
According to the complaint:
Upon arrival at the residence, officers met with the woman, who indicated that Nickaboine had come to the residence and began demanding, screaming and swearing, to be let inside. When the woman refused, Nickaboine began repeatedly kicking the door with force. Worried he would damage the door, the woman opened the door.
Nickaboine pushed his way and began assaulting the woman. The report indicates that woman recalled being struck multiple times with fists, and she fell to the ground, and Nickaboine began kicking her in the torso. The woman was unable to recall the specific words Nickaboine used during the assault but believed him to be mad about an argument they’d had the day before.
The woman stated she was scared of Nickaboine and did not know how to keep him from contacting her. The officers observed signs of a struggle, and a wound on the woman’s hand that she believed she had sustained while defending herself. She declined medical attention. Officers further observed boot marks and chipping of the frame of the exterior door to the residence.
The officers were aware of warrants active for Nickaboine prior to the assault and proceeded to a residence where he is known to reside. They made contact with the inhabitants and began to search the location. Nickaboine was located hiding in a bedroom closet.
Nickaboine has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree burglary, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or a $35,000 fine; one felony count of pattern of stalking, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine; one misdemeanor count of domestic assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine; two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic abuse no contact order, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine; and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree damage to property, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
Nickaboine’s prior felony convictions include a drive-by shooting in 2010, fourth-degree assault of a police officer in 2010, possession of a firearm by a felon in 2014, and identity theft in 2014. He has non-felony convictions of driving while impaired and carry a firearm in a public space, both in 2010. He has felony-level juvenile delinquencies including second-degree burglary and escape from custody.
The report further indicates that since the onset of the pandemic and the issuance of his domestic abuse no contact order, Nickaboine has accumulated a number of pending charges, including one misdemeanor count of domestic assault, two counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, one count of theft of motor vehicle, one count of theft, one county of aggravated first-degree burglary, one count of criminal damage to property, and six DANCO violations. Nickaboine has 14 pending files, 13 of which are in Mille Lacs County and eight of which involve terrorizing and abusing the same woman as the Dec. 24 incident.
On October 20 of last year, Nickaboine failed to appear in court on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. A warrant was issued, and Nickaboine has been unmonitored since, according to the report.
