An Onamia man has been charged with domestic assault in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The court documents state the following charges: Count one - on December 24, 2021, in the County of Mille Lacs, Minnesota, Mason Frederick Larson assaulted a family or household member, within ten years of the first of any combination of two or more previous qualified domestic violence-related offense convictions or adjudications of delinquency. Maximum Sentence: 5 years or $10,000 fine, or both
Count two - did knowingly lacking lawful authority to do so, intentionally confine or restrain a person without the person’s consent. Maximum Sentence: 3 years or $5,000 fine, or both.
Count three - did assault another, and inflicted substantial bodily harm. Maximum Sentence: 5 years or $10,000 fine, or both.
Count four - did knowingly interfere with an emergency phone call.
According to the complaint:
After visiting the residence the night before for a report of domestic assault, on December 24, deputies were dispatched again on a report that Larson was back and had severely assaulted his ex-girlfriend. As she was speaking, she had a severe injury on her wrist. She explained that Larson had come to the residence and started arguing with her about her prior relationships.
He became upset when a tattoo on her wrist reminded him of a prior boyfriend. He then turned on the gas stove burner in the kitchen and attempted to burn the tattoo off her wrist, causing severe pain and injury. The assault continued and Larson kicked and stomped on multiple parts of her body, causing significant bruising throughout her body and a large goose-egg swelling on her head.
Larson then pushed her into the bathtub and locked her inside for a short period of time. When he changed his mind and attempted to resume the assault, she tried to keep the door closed.
Deputies followed Larson’s footprints a second time and eventually located him hiding in a frozen swamp. Larson claimed to have no idea what happened or that he had been involved in any assault, but could not then explain why he was hiding in a swamp. He was taken into custody.
Larson has a felony conviction for domestic assault from 2019, as well as a felony conviction for fleeing police in a motor vehicle. He also has domestic violence misdemeanor convictions from 2017.
