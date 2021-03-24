Mille Lacs Tribal Police responded to a report of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) on March 12. Shortly thereafter, Miranda Marie Nickaboine, 30, of Onamia, was arrested. Nickaboine has a history of violating such DANCOs and violently harassing the protected individual in question.
According to the criminal complaint:
Nickaboine was served with a DANCO on January 11, prohibiting her from having contact with the protected party or visiting their Mille Lacs County property. This order remains in effect.
On March 12, police received a call from the protected party that Nickaboine had just been present at the residence and attempted to kick the door in when she was refused entry. At the residence, Mille Lacs County Tribal Police observed muddy footprints on the door, and the protected individual provided their cell phone, showing that Nickaboine had made three phone calls to them that day and sent multiple text messages. Nickaboine was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody.
Nickaboine has four prior convictions of domestic assault and violating a DANCO against the individual, dating back to December 2019. This is the 16th time that Nickaboine has been charged with a DANCO violation in that same time period. According to the complaint, she has in the past, physically broken into the protected residence, attempted to stab the individual with scissors, thrown objects at them, as well as pushed, hit and threatened to murder them.
Nickaboine has caused substantial property damage within the residence, including pouring hot water down the heat vents.
On June 29, 2020, the court ordered Nickaboine to post $30,000 unconditional only bail to secure her release. She did so and immediately returned to the property. The bail was then set at $60,000. On Oct. 6, Nickaboine again posted the bail amount and returned to the residence less than 48 hours later. On Oct. 9, bail was set at $100,000. Nickaboine posted this amount on Oct. 20 and immediately contacted the protected individual.
Nickaboine has been charged with one felony count of violating a DANCO, which carries a maximum sentence between 30 days to five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.