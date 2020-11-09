An Onamia woman, Ravin Georgia Pendegayosh, 29, has been charged with fifth degree drug possession and a DWI for an occurrence on Oct. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
On or about Oct. 5, Onamia law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with expired tabs on Main Street in Onamia. The driver was identified as Ravin Georgia Pendegayosh.
The officer observed signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test. Within Pendegayosh’s possession were several bindles and baggies containing a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
A 10-year-old child was riding in the vehicle with Pendegayosh.
The felony fifth degree drug possession charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. The gross misdemeanor DWI charge comes with a maximum jail sentence of 365 days and/or a $3,000 fine.
