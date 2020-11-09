An Onamia woman, Ashley Kaylee Nickaboine, 29, has been charged with third degree sale of heroin.
According to the criminal complaint:
On or about Sept. 18, Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department conducted a traffic stop in Onamia. During the traffic stop, officers located heroin where a female party was sitting in the vehicle. The female party identified Ashley Kaylee Nickaboine as the person who gave her the heroin because she owed the female party money.
Nickaboine had an active warrant for her arrest and was located and arrested at a known drug house on Happy Hollow Road in Onamia.
The felony third degree drug charge of selling a narcotic comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $250,000 fine.
