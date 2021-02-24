A Pierz man, Jeshua Robert Kasper, 25, has been charged for fleeing law enforcement and drug possession for an incident occurring in late 2020 on Hwy. 169.
According to the criminal complaint:
On the evening of Nov. 21, 2020, an officer with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office observed a black Lincoln MKZ traveling at 95 mph in a 65 mph zone on Hwy. 169. The officer turned on their squad car lights and attempted to catch up with the car. The other vehicle did not stop, turning onto both 220th Street and 140th Avenue while travelling in access of 115 mph. The vehicle ran a stop sign, continuing onto 190th Avenue and then hitting a rock pile. This led to a crash into trees at a dead end on the road.
The officer identified the sole occupant of the vehicle as Kasper, who has revoked driving status. Conducting an inventory search of the Lincoln, the officer found a glass tube with a white residue and a crystal baggie with a crystal substance. The contents of the baggie, weighing 1.1 grams, field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer also located an imitation cigarette and two pieces of rubber tubing connected to a liquid-filled bottle. The contents of the bottle, weighing 115.04 grams, field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kasper has been charged with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, which carries a maximum jail sentence of three years and/or a $5,000 fine; one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine; one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation of a license, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine; and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
Kasper has two prior convictions of fifth-degree drug possession from August 2020, as well as two prior convictions of possession of drug paraphernalia.
