Sheriff’s Report

Friday, Oct. 23

Child Neglect - 125th Ave., Onamia, 8:41 a.m. - Truancy

Child Neglect - 125th Ave., Onamia, 8:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Cow on the road - Onamia, 12:25 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Hwy. 27, Isle, 2:41 p.m.

Threats Complaint, Quail Rd. Onamia, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Medical - 100th Ave., Milaca, 1:18 p.m.

Gas Drive Off - Hwy 169, 2:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Medical/Cant Move - 330 St., Onamia, 5:24 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Accident - Onamia, 6:06 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Suspicious Activity, Lake Shore Blvd., Wahkon, 2:20 p.m.

Juvenile Complaint/Suicidal, 130th Ave., Onamia, 5:55 p.m.

Suicidal Party, Trails End, Onamia, 8: 53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Monday, Oct. 26

Traffic Stop/Vw Suspicious Activity, Onamia, 12:43 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Burglary, 100th Ave., Onamia, 9:07 a.m.

Hay in Pole Barn Smoldering Smoke 44X80, 130th St., Milaca, 12:04 p.m., Dispatch Entry

Found Dog, 85th Ave., Princeton, 3:26 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Male Party on Bicycle Sb In Nb Lane, Onamia, 8:41 p.m., Dispatch Entry

Theft of TV, Beach Rd., Wahkon, 10:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Inmate placed on High Risk Watch due to charges/High profile charge, Milaca, 12:19 a.m.

Theft, 410th St., Isle, 3:56 p.m.

Assist Tpd Pursuit, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 2:14 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Alarm - Burg Entry/ Exit Back Door, Twilgiht Rd., Onamia, 2:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Drugs, Hwy 18, Isle, 4:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Thursday, Oct. 29

One Not Breathing, 18th Ave., Princeton, 3:53 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Car vs. Deer, Onamia, 6:39 a.m. - Dispatch Entry

Theft, Twilight Rd., Onamia, 9:19 a.m.

Tractor On Fire, 40th St., Princetone, 7:53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry

Jail Roster

*Editor’s note: This week’s jail roster will be in the Nov. 11 edition of the Mille Lac Messenger

