Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Oct. 23
Child Neglect - 125th Ave., Onamia, 8:41 a.m. - Truancy
Child Neglect - 125th Ave., Onamia, 8:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Cow on the road - Onamia, 12:25 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Hwy. 27, Isle, 2:41 p.m.
Threats Complaint, Quail Rd. Onamia, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Medical - 100th Ave., Milaca, 1:18 p.m.
Gas Drive Off - Hwy 169, 2:06 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Medical/Cant Move - 330 St., Onamia, 5:24 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Accident - Onamia, 6:06 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Suspicious Activity, Lake Shore Blvd., Wahkon, 2:20 p.m.
Juvenile Complaint/Suicidal, 130th Ave., Onamia, 5:55 p.m.
Suicidal Party, Trails End, Onamia, 8: 53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Monday, Oct. 26
Traffic Stop/Vw Suspicious Activity, Onamia, 12:43 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Burglary, 100th Ave., Onamia, 9:07 a.m.
Hay in Pole Barn Smoldering Smoke 44X80, 130th St., Milaca, 12:04 p.m., Dispatch Entry
Found Dog, 85th Ave., Princeton, 3:26 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Male Party on Bicycle Sb In Nb Lane, Onamia, 8:41 p.m., Dispatch Entry
Theft of TV, Beach Rd., Wahkon, 10:52 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Inmate placed on High Risk Watch due to charges/High profile charge, Milaca, 12:19 a.m.
Theft, 410th St., Isle, 3:56 p.m.
Assist Tpd Pursuit, Hwy. 169, Onamia, 2:14 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Alarm - Burg Entry/ Exit Back Door, Twilgiht Rd., Onamia, 2:09 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Drugs, Hwy 18, Isle, 4:23 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Thursday, Oct. 29
One Not Breathing, 18th Ave., Princeton, 3:53 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Car vs. Deer, Onamia, 6:39 a.m. - Dispatch Entry
Theft, Twilight Rd., Onamia, 9:19 a.m.
Tractor On Fire, 40th St., Princetone, 7:53 p.m. - Dispatch Entry
Jail Roster
*Editor’s note: This week’s jail roster will be in the Nov. 11 edition of the Mille Lac Messenger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.